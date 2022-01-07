You may have noticed throughout the last few days that Atlanta rapper Gunna has been trying to popularize the use of the "P" emoji, despite not clearly explaining what he was using it for. Hip-hop fans have been confused over his use of the emoji, which he's used to promote his new single "Pushin P" with Future and Young Thug. While some people thought this was another way of the rapper saying he keeps it "playa," others theorized that "Pushin P" was about selling drugs, possibly Percocet.

It turns out that neither definition truly fits the term. Gunna has been using his social media platforms to define "P," explaining why he's been using the emoji so often and explaining what can be described as "P" and what can't.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"Jumpin n a person beef or situation when u dk wats goin on Not [P]," he wrote in his first tweet about the matter. "Now…putting your people in position is [P]. Bossing up your B*tch is [P]. Risking your life to feed your family is [P]. Being a real n***a off the Internet is [P]. I’m Pushing [P]."

He added a few extra definitions to the term in later posts, continuing to go on and on about what "P" really means.

Is this what you thought, or did you get it wrong? Check out the song below.