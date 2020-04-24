Young Dolph has always been an innovative thinker but this is one of his greatest moves yet. In wake of the current global health crisis, the Memphis rapper has officially updated all of his old album artworks on streaming services to reflect the present state of the world.

The semi-retired rapper released his first new single last night since announcing that he would be leaving music to spend more time with his child. "Sunshine" marks a return for the Paper Route Empire honcho, who has been looking for creative ways to spend his time during the quarantine. With so much extra time to think, Dolph tried to find clever ways to represent the pandemic in his previously-released music and he devised the perfect strategy.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

If you take a look at Young Dolph's back catalog on streaming services right now, you'll notice one commonality between all of the cover artworks: each face has a protective mask to block out unwanted germs.

The majority of Dolph's recent catalog, including his collaborative project Dum & Dummer with Key Glock, 2018's Role Model, Thinking Out Loud from the year prior, and more, all show the rapper with a mask over his mouth.

Keeping his sense of humor intact, we're pleased to see Young Dolph having fun despite all the craziness going on around him. Listen to his new single "Sunshine" here.