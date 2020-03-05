The leader of Paper Route Empire, Young Dolph has some big things going for him at the moment. At the time of its release, we didn't realize that Dum & Dummer would become a torch-passing moment in history but, as they say, all good things must come to an end. After growing his business to new heights, Young Dolph has officially decided to take a step back on the music end, revealing that he is hanging up the microphone to spend more time with his family.

"Highly considering quitting music because I wanna be with my kids 24/7," wrote the 34-year-old Memphis rapper on his social media profile a few days ago. When Complex reached out for a comment from Dolph, he confirmed that he would be calling it quits.



Steve Jennings/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"I’m done doing music so I can go kick it with my son," reportedly said Young Dolph, fully prepared to pass off the baton to one of his mentees.

"Key Glock is already poised to be the new torch bearer," added a representative for the rapper, which makes complete sense given their collaborative history. Glock is just one of the Memphis artists that Young Dolph has taken under his wing in recent years.

It's unclear if Dolph's decision to retire is a permanent one or if, similar to Nicki Minaj, he'll just be back at a later date. As of now, the status of his unreleased music is also unknown.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images