Young Dolph Gives COVID-19 Quarantine Anthem With "Sunshine"

Erika Marie
April 24, 2020 01:54
Sunshine
Young Dolph lets the world know just what he's been doing while locked away at home under the COVID-19 quarantine.


Weeks back, Young Dolph had his fans on pause. The Memphis-bred rapper previously hinted that he would be releasing new music but when midnight came and went, fans knew they'd been had. This time, however, Young Dolph crept up on us with his new release, "Sunshine," a track obviously inspired by the COVID-19 quarantine.

If you're looking for a Quarantine 2020 anthem, this just might be it. Young Dolph spits bars about a number of "bored in the house" thoughts and actions as he lets the world know just how he's been spending his time indoors. He sends a few jabs toward Donald Trump while telling listeners to take care of healthcare workers "out there on the frontlines." Listen to "Sunshine" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics 

Sh*t, listenin' to the president talkin' 'bout the Chinese flu and
Just like everybody else, n*gga, I been quarantining
With my Biscotti, Lemon Tree, and Promethazine and (Woo)
I know my garbage man sick of seeing empty pint bottles (Wop, wop)
FaceTime every day with my sister, auntie, and mama (I love y'all)
F*ck it, make a Corona baby with baby mama (F*ck it)

