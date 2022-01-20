The cases against Young Dolph's suspected killers are moving forward swiftly. The beloved Memphis rapper was gunned down months ago as he purchased baked goods for his mother in his hometown, and recently, two suspects were named: Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith. Photos of Johnson have circulated online, as they show the 23-year-old sporting a "PRE," or Paper Route Empire, chain.

The suspects appeared at a court hearing this week where their charges were listed, including an attempted murder charge for shooting at Dolph's brother during the rapper's murder.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Local Memphis news station ABC24 reported:

23-year-old Justin Johnson - a Memphis rapper known as Straight Drop - and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith were each indicted on counts of first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property over $10,000.

Johnson also faces additional charges including violating terms connected to a rape conviction back in 2015. The pair are scheduled to return to court at the end of the month. We'll keep you updated as this case progresses.

