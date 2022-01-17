Young Dolph's murder remains one of the saddest stories of the past year. Dolph had given so much of his life to the music industry, and he was empowering many young artists to remain independent. His legacy is something that will last forever, and those who knew him are dedicated to making sure that the legacy is pushed forward in the most respectful way possible.

Since his death, numerous arrests have been made in relation to his killing. Three suspects have been arrested so far, including 23-year-old Justin Johnson who has been brought up on murder, firearm, and even theft charges.





According to VladTV, Johnson's entire criminal history has been revealed, and it includes some other heavy charges that ultimately got him into trouble last week. When Johnson was just 17, he was hit with an aggravated rape charge which landed him on the sex offender's list. When Johnson was arrested last week, it was revealed that he was in violation of the sex offender registry, which led to a charge that he eventually posted bond for. Despite this, he is still in jail awaiting word from the courts in regards to his murder charge.





As for the other elements of his criminal past, Johnson served nine months in jail after a shooting at a bowling alley, while also being indicted for drug and handgun offenses. This includes a federal gun charge from back in 2018.

This is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

