Young Dolph announced this month that he would be taking a break from music in order to spend more time with his family. Perhaps the last few days in quarantine have shown him that he needs rap in order to remain sane because, instead of sticking to his retirement, the Memphis spitter promised a new body of work at the end of the week. Making the announcement on Thursday (March 19), the rapper was expected to come through today with some fresh vibes, but they were nowhere to be found. He has since offered an explanation as to what's going on.

According to Dolph, the album has been delayed because of coronavirus-related issues. He revealed that it was still on the way, but was unclear about when we could expect it.

"itS AbOUt tO dROP, SORRY fOR dElAY.. CORONA VIRUS hATiN ON MY CAMPAiGN," wrote the Paper Route Empire head honcho on Instagram.

Young Dolph previously vowed away from music, noting that he would be passing the torch to Key Glock, one of his artists coming out of Memphis. It looks like he has had a change of mind and is sticking with us for the foreseeable future.

Are you looking forward to some new Young Dolph music?