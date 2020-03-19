Memphis rapper Young Dolph announced earlier this month that he would be quitting music to have more time with his son. It was unclear if that meant he would be retiring full-time or if his musical output would simply be reduced. After all, the idea of "quitting music" in rap is more of a myth. Nobody really quits... Nicki Minaj "retired" last year and, already, she's dropped a number of return singles and features. As for Dolphino, the 34-year-old leader of Paper Route Empire may be blessing us with his final body of work tonight, confirming that his new album is dropping in a few hours.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"MY NEW AlBUM dROPPING tONiGht," wrote the rapper without revealing its title or any tracklisting information. With The Weeknd also releasing new music tonight, it's looking set to be a pretty exciting evening for hip-hop fans.

Young Dolph's future in the game is a little cloudy. There is still a good chunk of people checking for his drops, but he seems prepared to pass the torch to Key Glock. The two collaborated on Dum And Dummer, which some viewed as a father-son kind of dynamic. Do you think Dolph will have the same impact on the business side that he's had as an artist?