Young Chop Turns Up On New Album "Chop Is King"

Despite all the madness in the real world, our beautiful little hip-hop bubble has stayed active with as much good stuff as usual. For the last couple of months, Chicago's Young Chop has been very vocal on social media, sharing his controversial opinions with the world and risking his own life at times. The man has ventured into 21 Savage's hood looking for the smoke, called out Franch Montana and Meek Mill, and even requested problems with Drake. Needless to say, some believe that the producer has a deathwish.

Throughout all of his strange behavior, Young Chop has been promoting his music. Kicking off his own rap career, Chop is taking to the microphone and, to be completely honest, he doesn't sound too bad.

While this may not be the best drop of the day -- that title belongs to either Westside Gunn or DaBaby -- Young Chop's Chop Is King is surprisingly worth your time. Listen to this with an open mind.

Tracklist:

1. You Know What We Do

2. Time After Time

3. Movie

4. N***a Salty

5. What I Did

6. Squeeze

7. Murder She Wrote

8. She Love Me Not

9. when young chop come in the studio

10. Energy

11. We The New Mob