Young Chop is one of the most successful hip-hop producers in the game. When his tag hits, you know you're about to hear some heat. The beatmaker found many of his fans scratching their heads though when he hopped on an Instagram Live session with Gillie Da Kid, speaking about a number of rappers he believes are "scary." His words resonated.

"That boy really scary like that though," said Chop during the live-stream about Meek Mill. Gillie Da Kid was perplexed as to what he was hearing, trying to convince the producer that the Philadelphia rapper isn't really that bad. Chop then went on to name-drop people like Lil Wayne, French Montana, 21 Savage, Cassidy, and others as equally spooky figures. Meek Mill has since responded to the claim.

"It’s obvious chop having some mental issues," wrote the rapper on Twitter. "Y’all be gassing stuff so much y’all just gone ignore it! I been getting beats from him for years hope he get well."

For Young Chop to claim that, of all people, French Montana is scary... that's where things got weird so Meek Mill may very well be correct. What do you think is going on with Young Chop? Was he just playing around?