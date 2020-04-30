Angela Simmons gave the world quite a view when she showcased her body for a healthy dose of body positivity. The bikini post came with a message, one about loving the skin you're in. "She’s not perfect , her weight fluctuates, she has her days when she’s not sure ... she doesn’t have a 6 pack .... Throughout this all she’s learned to love herself unconditionally... because if she didn’t who would ? She is me . And I am her ...," Angela Simmons wrote on the post that quickly racked up over 200,000 Likes on Instagram.

Now you know Yo Gotti had to come through with his two cents. The CMG rapper never misses a chance to shoot a shot Angela's way, as history has shown time and time again. It's also kinda of funny that on this particular post, Angela did sort of use Gotti's "I AM" lingo, in a way.

The photo has caught the eyes of many filling up her comment section, but it was Gotti's reply that caught the most attention, as noticed by TheShadeRoom. The rapper assured her, "I think u perfect," with a heart emoji to cap it all off. Peep his comment below.

Will these two ever really collide into a meaningful relationship though?