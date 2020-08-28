Yo Gotti Drops Socially-Distant Anthem "Stay Ur Distance"

There are a few terms that were foreign to us until 2020. While the word 'quarantine' has been in the dictionary for ages, it became a part of our day-to-day vocabulary with the break of a brand new illness, COVID-19. Ever since that fateful day on March 13 (some of you definitely know the vibes) when shit hit the fan, we've all been socially-distant in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. As we await the arrival of the almighty second wave, Yo Gotti wants the world to know that he's been couped up in his house since before March, practicing social distance for as long as he can remember.

With his new single "Stay Ur Distance," the CMG veteran has released yet another independent banger to stack his catalog. Produced by Tay Keith, this follows the release of his new single "Recession Proof," which marked the first release for Gotti after celebrating his independence.

This is the first new music to release from the 39-year-old since his team-up with Meek Mill's REFORM Alliance. He will be working on a radio campaign with Meek, Robert Kraft, and Michael Rubin to continue his fight for prison reform in Mississippi and Parchman prisons.

Listen to the new record below.

Quotable Lyrics:

First week of that virus, I lost a half a mil'

Let's see who gon' survive and who got hustlin' skills

N***as still outside, they must don't think it's real

Kinda miss Southside, I wanna be in that field

My mask Dior, your bitch just hit my phone, I just might smash her more

Gave her the dick, the best night in her life, what else you askin' for?