Yo Gotti & CMG Drop "Gangsta Art" Ft. Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, Kodak Black, Coi Leray, Mozzy, EST Gee

Billboard crowned CMG as the "Hardest Working Label in Hip Hop," and its leader Yo Gotti is back to prove why the collective is deserving of the title. The Memphis rapper has certainly evolved from being a starry-eyed hopeful into a Rap mogul making boss moves, now helping others emerging in Hip Hop. Gotti has been instrumental in shaping several of his peers' careers, including Moneybagg Yo who has carefully remained on top over the last few years.
More recently, "FNF (Lets Go)" rapper GloRilla became the latest signee to the collective, earning herself a spot on the label's newly released compilation, Gangsta Art. The project hosts several features from Moneybagg, Blac Youngsta, Kodak Black, Mozzy, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Lehla Samia, Lil Poppa, Coi Leray, Big30, and many more.
Tracklist
- Gangsta Art with Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Lehla Samia, Blac Youngsta
- Steppers - Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta
- Paparazzi - Yo Gotti, EST Gee, Blac Youngsta
- Rocky Road - Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black
- G Code - Mozzy
- See Wat I'm Sayin - Moneybagg Yo
- 1st Of Jan - Yo Gotti, EST Gee, Mozzy
- Pole - Yo Gotti, Lil Poppa
- Pledge - Lil Poppa
- Hood Rich - Lehla Samia, EST Gee
- Tomorrow - GloRilla
- Buss Down - Yo Gotti, Big Boogie
- KeKe - Big Boogie
- Ok - BlacBoy JB, Lil Migo
- Major Pain - 10 Percent, Moneybagg Yo
- Strong - EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo
- Brick Or Sum - Tripstar, Yo Gotti
- Dog House - Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, DaBoyDame
- Hold Me Down - 42 Dugg, Coi Leray
- Top Dolla - Tripstar, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee
- Moral Of Da Story - Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta
- Wait In Line - Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta
- Really - Yo Gotti, BIG30
- Blac Ball - Blac Youngsta, Lil Migo
- Meant Dat - Big Boogie
- Soon - 42 Dugg, Arabian
- Big League - Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, Lil Poppa