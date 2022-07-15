mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yo Gotti & CMG Drop "Gangsta Art" Ft. Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, Kodak Black, Coi Leray, Mozzy, EST Gee

Erika Marie
July 15, 2022 01:13
Cover

Gotti and his crew tapped a few friends to help round out this CMG compilation.


Billboard crowned CMG as the "Hardest Working Label in Hip Hop," and its leader Yo Gotti is back to prove why the collective is deserving of the title. The Memphis rapper has certainly evolved from being a starry-eyed hopeful into a Rap mogul making boss moves, now helping others emerging in Hip Hop. Gotti has been instrumental in shaping several of his peers' careers, including Moneybagg Yo who has carefully remained on top over the last few years.

More recently, "FNF (Lets Go)" rapper GloRilla became the latest signee to the collective, earning herself a spot on the label's newly released compilation, Gangsta Art. The project hosts several features from Moneybagg, Blac Youngsta, Kodak Black, Mozzy, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Lehla Samia, Lil Poppa, Coi Leray, Big30, and many more. 

Let us know what you think of Gangsta's Art and sound off on your picks of standout tracks.

Tracklist

  1. Gangsta Art with Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Lehla Samia, Blac Youngsta
  2. Steppers - Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta
  3. Paparazzi - Yo Gotti, EST Gee, Blac Youngsta
  4. Rocky Road - Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black
  5. G Code - Mozzy
  6. See Wat I'm Sayin - Moneybagg Yo
  7. 1st Of Jan - Yo Gotti, EST Gee, Mozzy
  8. Pole - Yo Gotti, Lil Poppa
  9. Pledge - Lil Poppa
  10. Hood Rich - Lehla Samia, EST Gee
  11. Tomorrow - GloRilla
  12. Buss Down - Yo Gotti, Big Boogie
  13. KeKe - Big Boogie
  14. Ok - BlacBoy JB, Lil Migo
  15. Major Pain - 10 Percent, Moneybagg Yo
  16. Strong - EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo
  17. Brick Or Sum - Tripstar, Yo Gotti
  18. Dog House - Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, DaBoyDame
  19. Hold Me Down - 42 Dugg, Coi Leray 
  20. Top Dolla - Tripstar, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee
  21. Moral Of Da Story - Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta
  22. Wait In Line - Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta
  23. Really - Yo Gotti, BIG30
  24. Blac Ball - Blac Youngsta, Lil Migo
  25. Meant Dat - Big Boogie
  26. Soon - 42 Dugg, Arabian
  27. Big League - Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, Lil Poppa
