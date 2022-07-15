Yo Gotti & CMG Drop "Gangsta Art" Ft. Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, Kodak Black, Coi Leray, Mozzy, EST Gee

Billboard crowned CMG as the "Hardest Working Label in Hip Hop," and its leader Yo Gotti is back to prove why the collective is deserving of the title. The Memphis rapper has certainly evolved from being a starry-eyed hopeful into a Rap mogul making boss moves, now helping others emerging in Hip Hop. Gotti has been instrumental in shaping several of his peers' careers, including Moneybagg Yo who has carefully remained on top over the last few years.

More recently, "FNF (Lets Go)" rapper GloRilla became the latest signee to the collective, earning herself a spot on the label's newly released compilation, Gangsta Art. The project hosts several features from Moneybagg, Blac Youngsta, Kodak Black, Mozzy, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Lehla Samia, Lil Poppa, Coi Leray, Big30, and many more.

Let us know what you think of Gangsta's Art and sound off on your picks of standout tracks.

Tracklist