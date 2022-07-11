Yo Gotti is coming for the summer, alongside the rest of the CMG crew. The Memphis rapper recently announced that he would be dropping off a new label album from CMG this summer during an IG Live conference with Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, and Mozzy. Just a day later, he unveiled the first single off of the project, "Steppers."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Today, Gotti revealed the official title of the project as Gangsta Art in the official trailer. The black-and-white visuals include clips of each member of the camp before Yo Gotti makes a statement on behalf of the team.

"This is CMG the album, n***a, you know what I'm sayin'? History. You ain't never seen this many gangstas in the same squad. You never seen this much money without issues, you know what I'm sayin'? You ain't never seen this many big dogs come together," he says before previewing a new verse from Mozzy off of the project.

The pre-save went live shortly after the announcement, revealing Gangsta Art will consist of 27 songs in total. Though no features have been revealed, you can count on singles like "Steppers," Moneybagg Yo's "See Wat I'm Sayin" and "Rocky Road" ft. Kodak Black, 42 Dugg's "Soon" ft. Arabian, and the squad track, "Big League" to appear on the project.

Gangsta Art drops on July 15th. Peep the trailer below and let us know your thoughts.