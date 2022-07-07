Yo Gotti is ready to have the summer on lock after making some major signings throughout the year. On Wednesday evening, Gotti went on Instagram Live with Mozzy, Moneybagg Yo, and EST Gee to announce the forthcoming CMG compilation album. Gotti explained that they've been working in the studio working relentlessly over the past few months.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"On the real, I think it’s about time. Everybody keeps asking for it, like, you know, ‘When we gon’ do a tour? When we gon’ do a project together?'” he said. “I think it’s about time, man. All the songs we’ve been recording together. All the late nights. We got crazy, crazy, like, crazy songs, so I think we should just gon’ drop the whole CMG project on these people, man.”

While EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo and Mozzy expressed their excitement, Gotti stated that he wanted to release it immediately. "I'm talkin' 'bout some next week shit," he added.

The news of the upcoming compilation project arrives after Gotti announced the signing of GloRilla, who has been buzzing throughout the South this past year.

Along with Mozzy, Bagg, EST Gee, and GloRilla, we should definitely expect to see cameos from other CMG signees such as Blac Youngsta, Lil Poppa, BlocBoy JB, Lil Migo, Big Boogie, and more.

Check out Yo Gotti's CMG announcement below.