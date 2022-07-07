Yo Gotti Rallies The CMG "Steppas" For New Posse Cut With Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Mozzy & More

Yo Gotti is preparing for a CMG summer takeover. Last night, the rapper hopped on Instagram Live with Mozzy, EST Gee, and Moneybagg Yo when he announced that CMG would be coming through with an official compilation album.

Today, the rapper came through with a new offering from the forthcoming project. Gotti calls on EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo, and 42 Dugg for their new song, "Steppas." Dugg holds down hook duties on this one with an infectious, nursery rhyme-esque delivery while the rest of the CMG camp delivers militant bars asserting themselves as a top label in hip-hop right now.

The forthcoming CMG album will officially be arriving on July 15th. Check out the new single from Yo Gotti and co. below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

It's either death or jail with us, this shit is not gon' win

We steppin', modify the weapons

How the lines and steppers willin' to die behind their sections?

Catch him, that's a blessin' 'cause n***as ain't outside

