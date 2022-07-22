mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YK Osiris Shares "Be My Girl" Single & Video From Upcoming EP

Hayley Hynes
July 22, 2022 17:27
YK Osiris/Spotify

Be My Girl
YK Osiris

This is YK Osiris' first release since he shared "This Christmas" in late 2021.


Ahead of his upcoming EP, 23-year-old YK Osiris has delivered "Be My Girl" along with an accompanying music video for the catchy R&B tune.  

While promoting the visual on his Instagram page, the Florida native promised his 3M followers that he's "never stopping again," seemingly referring to the lengthy hiatus he's taken between 2021's "This Christmas" and now. 

"I just wanna know if it’s you, baby / I’ve been sippin’ Henny, gettin’ too faded," he croons on the new arrival's post-chorus. "Got your boy feelin’ all emotional / All I could think about is you, baby."

Listeners have compared the track to the likes of Chris Brown in the early 2000s, or even Canadian R&B vocalist Tory Lanez on social media, also speculating what else YK will have in store for the world on his forthcoming EP.

"The music is gonna speak for itself," he's mysteriously hinted in the past.

Stream "Be My Girl" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't care who had it first
Let a n*gga give you what you deserve
Hands in your thigh while I'm switchin' curves
They gotta wait in line, baby, it's reserved

