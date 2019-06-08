love song
- SongsDominic Fike's New "Ant Pile" Single Finds Him Reminisicing On A Past LoverThe track will appear on Fike's upcoming "Sunburn" album, due out on July 7th.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsFuture & SZA Come Through For DJ Khaled's "BEAUTIFUL" Music VideoListeners are hoping to hear more collaborations from SZA and Future after the arrival of "BEAUTIFUL."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsYK Osiris Shares "Be My Girl" Single & Video From Upcoming EPThis is YK Osiris' first release since he shared "This Christmas" in late 2021.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsLizzo Delivers A Universal Love Song With "I Love You Bitch"Have you streamed Lizzo's new arrival, "Special" yet?By Hayley Hynes
- NewsGiveon Pours His Heart Out On "Make You Mine"The Los Angeles native delivered his featureless 15-track "Give or Take" album on Friday.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsEli Derby Sings Us A "Love Song"Eli Derby is setting the tone for Valentine's Day.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsYung Bleu & Ne-Yo Would "Walk Through The Fire"Yung Bleu and Ne-Yo get sentimental on their new single.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRuss Shares Follow-Up To His 2015 Hit, “Losin Control, Pt.2”Russ is taking us back a few years with his latest single.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsPardison Fontaine Wants Company On "By Myself"It seems Fontaine's scared of ending up alone.By Joe Abrams
- RelationshipsAsian Doll Shares Love Song King Von Wrote For HerAsian Doll played a song that King Von wrote for her on Instagram Live.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar's "LOVE." Found Romance In AmbiguityKendrick Lamar crafted one of the most personal and interpretable songs in recent memory with the appropriately titled "LOVE."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJustin Bieber & Dan + Shay Release Love Song "10,000 Hours"Stream Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay's latest tune. By Chantilly Post
- NewsSnoh Aalegra Sings About Complicated Love In "Situationship"Snoh Aalegra drops her single "Situationship" to tease fans of her upcoming album, "Ugh, Those Feels Again."By hnhh
- NewsA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Joins Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane For Upbeat Love Song "SZNS"The two collaborate on an adorable up-beat love song.By hnhh
- NewsBurna Boy & Jorja Smith Team Up For Beachside "Gum Body"The two team up for a chill vibes-y beachside banger.By hnhh
- NewsDVSN Reveals "In Between" Single In Two-Part DropDVSN releases "In Between" as part of double single drop.
By hnhh
- NewsDaniel Caesar & Pharrell Explore Love, Truth & Fame In "Frontal Lobe Muzik"Daniel Caeser employs Pharrell for a beautifully complex love song.By hnhh
- NewsSabrina Caludio Goes Back To Her Roots With "As Long As You're Asleep"Claudio said it's one of her "fave ever."By hnhh
- NewsSnoh Aalegra's New Single "Find Someone Like You" Will Soothe Your SoulThe smooth songstress is back with another single and an announcement for her upcoming album.By hnhh
- NewsJoji Calls Out To His Lover, & "Sanctuary" In His New SingleJoji sticks to his guns in his new love ballad.By hnhh
- EntertainmentDarren Criss Sings A Love Song To Nacho Fries In Hilarious New Taco Bell Ad"The melt of your cheese brought me to my knees."By hnhh