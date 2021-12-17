mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YK Osiris Gives Fans An Early Present With "This Christmas"

Joshua Robinson
December 17, 2021 13:18
This Christmas
YK Osiris

YK Osiris is the latest artist to share their take on Donny Hathaway's classic holiday anthem, "This Christmas."


Christmas is eight days away, but that's not stopping YK Osiris from getting into the holiday spirit a little early. Following the singer's recent viral moments with Lil Baby and Drake, he has returned with what may just be his next hit — a fresh take on the classic holiday anthem, "This Christmas."

The song was originally written and performed by the late, great Donny Hathaway, and since its release in 1970, "This Christmas" has gone on to be reimagined by artists such as The Temptations, Chris Brown, Christina Aguilera, Cee-Lo Green, Seal, Eric Bellinger, and Pink Sweat$, among several others. 


Now, YK Osiris adds his name to the pantheon of "This Christmas" covers, and his new single follows the style established in Chris Brown's 2007 version, in which the intro to the song is performed slower with minimal instrumentation before the pace picks up in the second half.

Listen to YK Osiris' new holiday single, and let us know in the comments if it's making any of your Christmas playlists this holiday season. 

Quotable Lyrics

Hang all the mistletoe
I'm gonna get to know you better
This Christmas
And as we trim the tree
How much fun it's gonna be together
This Christmas

YK Osiris this christmas
