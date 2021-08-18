In strange consecutive events, the Fulton County D.A.'s office in Atlanta has dropped criminal charges for yet another rapper this week. On Tuesday, it was reported that Trippie Redd will no longer be prosecuted for his aggravated assault charge, despite the charge stemming from an alleged altercation in which a woman told Atlanta police that the rapper had pistol-whipped her back in 2018. Now, shortly after, it appears that another prominent Hip-Hop artist has dodged a bullet in Atlanta.

According to TMZ, YK Osiris — who was arrested in November 2019 for allegedly beating up and strangling his girlfriend at his birthday party two months prior — will also benefit from the District Attorney's leniency.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

As previously reported, YK Osiris was charged with felony aggravated assault for allegedly biting and choking out his girlfriend at the time. After the alleged altercation took place at the singer's birthday party, the woman filed a police report against YK Osiris that detailed the reportedly violent situation. According to her, she confronted Osiris after discovering a scantily clad woman on his phone, he verbally threatened her by saying, "I am going to slap the shit out of you" before proceeding to assault her.

Following his arrest, YK Osiris vehemently denied the accusations brought against him and claimed to have witnesses that could attest to his innocence in the matter. However, it doesn't appear that his legal situation will come to that following the Fulton County D.A.'s office to drop his felony charge.

What are your thoughts on the Fulton County D.A.'s latest moves? Are you happy to see that YK Osiris' legal troubles in Atlanta have been resolved?

[via]