It looks like Trippie Redd dodged another bullet. According to TMZ, the Ohio rapper will not be prosecuted in his alleged assault case. Back in 2018, Trippie was arrested after a woman accused him of pistol-whipping her in the head, and the cops said they noticed a bump on the woman's head where she said she was struck, ultimately leading to that arrest.

Despite probable cause in the case, prosecutors have decided not to prosecute Trippie at this time. Unclear as for why the decision was made, but Trippie’s lawyer, Drew Findling, is thrilled about it. He said his law firm has worked tirelessly for over the past three years to prove the rapper was innocent of the aggravated assault allegation.

Vivien Killilea/ Getty Images

Trippie can now put his entire focus, if it wasn't already, onto his forthcoming album, Trip At Knight, which is reportedly dropping sometime this month. Look for that to feature guest appearances from Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Polo G, Ski Mask the Slump God, Juice Wrld, XXXTentacion, Icewear Vezzo, and more.

In addition to the album, Trippie is readying a supporting tour as well, which you can peep dates for (below) if interested.