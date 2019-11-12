Rising R&B singer YK Osiris recently spent a few days in an Atlanta jail after he was arrested in connection to an alleged altercation with his now ex-girlfriend. According to multiple reports, Osiris was previously denied bail but later bonded out. The incident in question is said to have taken place back in early September, however, the singer was only recently arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault by strangulation.



When Osiris was released from jail, he shared a video of himself jokingly singing along to Akon's "Locked Up." While he was able to make fun of his situation on camera, the allegations against him are quite serious. The altercation allegedly began after the girlfriend looked on Osiris's phone and saw a photo of another woman wearing only a towel. The confrontation reportedly escalated into a verbal argument and the woman claimed that he threated to slap her.

Then, according to her story, things spilled over into a restroom where she was assaulted by the singer. The unnamed woman said Osiris not only choked her, but he bit her on her cheek. The police report stated that there were marks that seemed to corroborate her story, leading to the singer's arrest.

TMZ now reports that Osiris not only denies the allegations placed against him but has witnesses that will come forward to confirm he didn't attack anyone. The outlet claims to have spoken to sources who share the allegations are false and there isn't any physical evidence against the singer. Osiris allegedly turned himself in because he's sure he won't be found guilty. His attorney Gabe Banks stated, "YK Osiris maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court to defend against all of the allegations against him."