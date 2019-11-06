YK Osiris' career is just beginning to take off but he's found himself in trouble with the law. According to TMZ, the singer was arrested on Monday night on a felony charge of aggravated assault by strangulation. Osiris' girlfriend filed a police report against him in September following an altercation between the two at the singer's birthday party.



Liliane Lathan/Getty Images

She filed the report in September claiming that he had choked her and bit her in the face. According to the report, she confronted him after seeing a flick of another woman on his phone wearing a towel. Inevitably, an argument followed and the two began yelling at each other. However, she claims Osiris said, "I am going to slap the s**t out of you."

Things escalated and she said that he had chased her up a flight of stairs before following her into a bathroom. That's when she claims he allegedly choked her and bit her face. However, she did admit to biting his lip but she said it was out of self-defense. She claimed that he had bitten her under her left eye and police noted a mark in the report.

Osiris is currently being held behind bars after he was denied bond. Osiris is scheduled for his preliminary hearing later on this month at the Fulton County Courthouse.