There have been several celebrities who have made sure that they made their way to Las Vegas to catch Usher's residency at Ceasar's Palace. The hitmaker has been performing his favorite classic R&B jams for sold-out audiences and days ago, Diddy even made a surprise appearance. Those Usher Bucks have also been put to good use during the show as a pole dancer showed off her impressive skills, and the entire performance was thoroughly enjoyed by YK Osiris who stopped by to check it out for himself.

The singer has wiped his Instagram clean aside from two posts, and one of them was Osiris praising Usher for putting on a show that got him to his feet.

In the clip, YK Osisirs is seen dancing to Usher's 2004 hit "Burn," and the "Worth It" singer was inspired by the R&B legend. "Man usher had me all in my feelings [face palm emoji] that man really the king [crown emoji] @usher," Osiris wrote in the caption to his post. "I don’t know who Df I thought I was lol [crying laughing emoji] fr I really had a great time , y’all don’t really understand how this made me feel fr."

"I got work to do [star emoji] this man really is RNB FR." We wonder what Jacquees has to say about that. Check out the clip below.