A few months ago, YG was planning on releasing a surprise album to thank all of the fans that have stuck with him. The Bompton rapper was struck with tragedy when his close friend Nipsey Hussle was murdered, forcing him to reorganize his entire release calendar. Choosing to push back his own music to mourn Nip's loss, YG announced that he would be dropping 4REAL 4REAL when the time was right. After a couple of singles and some music videos, the album officially arrived last week and the artist doesn't seem too preoccupied about his sales. He's clearly still shaken up about his homie's passing, which you can see in his new Breakfast Club interview. In previous weeks, YG has spoken about all the "fake love" being shown to Nipsey Hussle and his family and he clarified what he meant today.



Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Chatting with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee this morning, YG reiterated that he believes there's a lot of false positivity being thrown around after the death of Nipsey Hussle. "It's fake as fuck and it's like, my n***a like, you got all these fake ass motherfuckers living on planet Earth but the real ones is gone. Take these fake n***as away, you feel me? Maybe we wouldn't be so sad," he said before speaking about Joyner Lucas' new record "Devil's Work."

As for what brings him peace these days, YG said that his daughters help him calm down. He's got a new girl "dropping in July" and he's already picked out a name. "Her name is Vibe," said the rapper. "Harmony and Vibe." Watch the full interview below.