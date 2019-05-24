YG dropped off his anticipated 4REAL 4REAL album today that features a Nipsey Hussle tribute as the second to last track. The audio hears YG's speech at Nipsey's memorial that took place days after his untimely death on March 31st. Last night, YG held his album release party at The Novo in downtown Los Angeles where he shared a speech about some "fake love" that's going on surrounding his fallen brother.

"There's a lot of fake-ass Nipsey Hussle love that's going on out there," YG told the crowd at the party, as seen in the video below. "It's a lot of fake shit, his family ain't fucking with that shit. These n***as need to be slapped. This some real Nipsey Hussle shit going on right here. The last record on this album is dedicated to my n***a, it's my last words to my n***a. But it's not really my last words because I'm gonna keep having words to my n***a Nipsey Hussle."

A few days back, YG assured fans that the special project he was working on with Nipsey before his passing is still coming out in due time. "It’s like, it’s special, we gonna make that happen, his family and everybody want that to happen, that’s a priority for me," YG said.