Stream YG's New Album "4REAL 4REAL"

YG's new album, 4REAL 4REAL just arrived after being postponed earlier this month. The rapper's latest album was meant to be a surprise drop but following the untimely death of Nipsey Hussle, the rapper felt it wouldn't be right to drop it in April. Over the past few weeks, he's slowly released new singles. "Stop Snitching," the lead single, was debuted at Coachella before he officially released it to streaming services. He followed it up with "Go Loko" featuring Tyga and Jon Z which he performed on Ellen earlier today ahead of the album's release.

YG unveiled the cover for the album on Instagram earlier this weekend which read "In Loving Memory of Nipsey Hussle" on the bottom. In a recent interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3, YG revealed that a percentage of each song on the album will go to Nipsey's two kids, Emani and Kross. "I put that ‘In Loving Memory of Nip’ on the album cover because I’m giving his kids a percentage of every song on the album. By the time they get 18, from me, they gon’ have a bag," he said.

Peep YG's new album, 4REAL 4REAL, below.

Tracklist

1. Hard Bottoms & White Socks

2. Bottle Service

3. In The Dark

4. Go Loko ft. Tyga, Jon Z

5. Stop Snitchin'

6. I Was On The Block ft. Valee & Boogie

7. Keisha Had A Baby ft. Rose Gold

8. Heart 2 Heart ft. Meek Mill, Arin Ray, Rose Gold

9. Play Too Much ft. SAFE

10. Do Not Disturb ft. Kamaiyah, G-Eazy

11. Do Yo Dance ft. Kamaiyah, RJ, Mitch, Ty Dolla $ign

12. Her Story ft. Day Sulan

13. My Last Words (Nipsey Tribute)

14. Stop Snitchin' Remix ft. DaBaby