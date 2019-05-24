mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YG Links Up Meek Mill, Arin Ray, & Rose Gold For "Heart 2 Heart"

Erika Marie
May 24, 2019 00:39
Heart 2 Heart
YG Feat. Meek Mill, Arin Ray & Rose Gold

The track offers up an inspiration message.


Fans have been awaiting the release of YG's 4REAL 4REAL, especially after the rapper delayed its release following the death of Nipsey Hussle. On his track "Heart 2 Heart" featuring Meek Mill, Arin Ray, and Rose Gold, the collaborators "spill their hearts" out on wax. The song is laced with stories of people that the artists know—friends or loved ones that have found themselves in hopeless situations due to lack of finances or being locked up behind bars.

YG offers his "Marathon Continues" inspiration, telling listeners to get their minds right, keep their heads up, and do something greater with their gifts. This track is a vastly different lyrically than many other songs on 4REAL 4REAL, but it keeps in line with the overall West Coast vibe of the entire album. Listen to YG and Meek share their stories as Arin Ray and Rose Gold belt out the catchy hook.

Quotable Lyrics

My dawg came home he just did a dime
I told him hit the road wit me at least 20 times
He in the hood sellin' bricks tryin' to flip a nine
Got locked, went up for bail, got that sh*t denied

