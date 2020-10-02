YG Keeps It Real On "My Life 4Hunnid" Ft. Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Tyga, Gunna

Wanting to make sure he remained a voice of his generation, YG told the L.A. Times that on his latest album, he wanted to make sure his music reflected what was going on in the world. The Los Angeles rapper has been on the frontlines of protests that have taken over the globe as millions march for justice, and YG shared that it forced him to switch up his approach to his album My Life 4Hunnid.

“I can’t come with my regulars, turnt up and lit,” he told the publication. “I had to go tap into that. I’m so used to being like ‘I don’t give a f*ck, f*ck you, boom bam.’ Now I’m like, ‘Damn, I’ve got to really go get into some emo sh*t.” He stays true to the heart of his sound on My Life 4Hunnid, but fans will find that that there's a level of vulnerability that YG explores on certain tracks, as well.

Features include looks from Lil Wayne, D3szn, Chris Brown, Tyga, Lil Tjay, Tay X2, Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, Calboy, and Lil Mosey. Stream My Life 4Hunnid and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Jealous

2. Blood Walk ft. Lil Wayne & D3szn

3. Traumatized Interlude

4. 4. Out on Bail

5. 5. Rodeo ft. Chris Brown & Tyga

6. Swag

7. Hate on Me ft. Lil Tjay

8. War Scars ft. Tay X2

9. Surgery ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Gunna

10. Thug Kry ft. Calboy & Lil Mosey

11. Traumatized Interlude #2

12. FTP

13. Laugh Now Kry Later!

