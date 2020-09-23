YG just released the lead single to his new album MY LIFE 4HUNNID, premiering "Out On Bail" on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe. The album will be out on October 2 and, according to the Compton rapper, we've got a lot to look forward to.

Explaining that the new song is representative of his everyday life, YG said: "This record, I'm putting this out first, outside of the album, because it's really my truth, like what I've been dealing with. Like when I wake up every day and I go to sleep every day, tripping out, I got these types of problems that I'm dealing with, with police and with just everything, you feel me?"

The 30-year-old also shared that the new album is based on the times we're currently living in, noting that it's also heavily influenced by Tupac Shakur and the parallel he draws between both of their lives.

"I'm going to share this. This album was highly influenced by Tupac," said YG. "This is as far as the space I'm in and what I'm dealing with in life. He went through a lot of the stuff that I'm dealing with right now, and he was making records about it, and just the tone and the cadence of how he was coming up. I was playing with a lot of that type of sway of Tupac. So that's a fact, that's a fun fact."

Because of that, he wanted to link up with someone who also views Tupac as one of their major influences, featuring Lil Wayne on a song called "Blood Walk".

"Since I was playing with all the Tupac stuff, I had to go get somebody else who was influenced, highly influenced by Tupac. So I went and got Lil Wayne to sing with me on a song," reveals the rapper. "And the song is like, I think it's a song that everybody's going to love, because it sounds like it's some street shit, but Lil Wayne shot it like the 2008 way, you know what I'm saying? 2007, 2006, he sounds like that. So we all look out for that, you feel me? That song was called 'Blood Walk.' It featured Lil Wayne and my artist D3, but it's fire though."

Stay tuned for MY LIFE 4HUNNID, which is dropping on October 2.