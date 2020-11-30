In spite of COVID-19, Reginae Carter pulled all the stops for her 22nd, star-studded birthday party in Atlanta last weekend. Following the bash, YFN Lucci took to Instagram to wish Carter a happy birthday — confirming that the pair are most likely back together. While fans already had their suspicions that the two had reconciled their relationship, nothing's official until it's Instagram official, amirite?

"HAPPY BDAY FINE ASS GIRL," he captioned two photos of Carter — one, a photo of her in a red gown, the other of her posing for her birthday party announcement banner. Although she swore off all rappers back in April after Carter and Lucci split up in late 2019, the two were later spotted vacationing together and publicly holding hands in early November 2020. It was clear that the two were either working on things or were fully back together.

In case you missed it, it's been a big year for Carter's personal life. Not only did she and Lucci manage to work out their differences and get back together, but she also told People that her confidence has sky-rocketed since undergoing breast augmentation surgery in October. "Reginae always had confidence," she said in an interview.

"I feel like it makes my little shirts cuter and my outfits come together more, but I have always been comfortable in my own skin. Any enhancement that I wanted to make was my decision. Nobody pressured me. Nobody told me to do this. I feel like I didn't have society telling me this. I feel like it's self-love. I love myself. I loved myself before the boobs, and I love myself after. I don't care what people have to say."