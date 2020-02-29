mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YFN Lucci Enlists Boosie Badazz & Trouble For "Give No F*ck"

Dominiq R.
February 29, 2020 00:56
85 Views
00
0
Warner Records/Think It's A Game Entertainment/YFN LucciWarner Records/Think It's A Game Entertainment/YFN Lucci
Warner Records/Think It's A Game Entertainment/YFN Lucci

Give No Fuck
YFN Lucci Feat. Boosie Badazz & Trouble

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

YFN Lucci invites Boosie Badazz & Troubles to vibe on "Give No F*ck."


YFN Lucci teamed up with the likes of Baton Rouge-bred rapper, Boosie Badazz, and fellow Atlanta-native, Trouble for his "Give No F*ck" for one-off collaboration off his recently released HIStory Lost Pages (2020). In Dec., the 29-year-old rapper released his full-length mixtape HIStory (2019) featuring Rotimi, City Girls, Yo Gotti, and more. Now, YFN Lucci is looking to build onto his momentum going on into the new year with tracks like "Give No F*ck" that has the potential to make its way onto the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart. 

The track produced by Ant Chamberlain and Budda Beats stays right in the lane of today's Atlanta trap music scene, featuring a melancholy piano riff, speedy hi-hats, clapping snares, and thunderous bass line. YFN Lucci kicks off the song flawlessly delivering his verse after reciting the song's chorus. Trouble follows up Lucci spitting straight gutter bars aiming at his opposition. The now-veteran emcee Boosie Badazz closes the song with the third verse playfully referencing Tupac to kick off his verse. 

Check out YFN Lucci's "Give No F*ck" featuring Boosie Badazz and Trouble in the streaming link below and let us know if you're feeling this joint in the comment section. 

Quotable Lyrics

Big grand in my hand and I ain't playin' I don't give a f*ck
Forty Glock, shit, Tupac, b*tch I hit 'em up
Hunnid on the watch, off the jet, I don't give a f*ck
She tryna suck my d*ck for respect, she don't give a f*ck

YFN Lucci
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  85
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
YFN Lucci Boosie Badazz Trouble Songs Music News new music collaboration
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YFN Lucci Enlists Boosie Badazz & Trouble For "Give No F*ck"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject