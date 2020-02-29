YFN Lucci Enlists Boosie Badazz & Trouble For "Give No F*ck"

YFN Lucci teamed up with the likes of Baton Rouge-bred rapper, Boosie Badazz, and fellow Atlanta-native, Trouble for his "Give No F*ck" for one-off collaboration off his recently released HIStory Lost Pages (2020). In Dec., the 29-year-old rapper released his full-length mixtape HIStory (2019) featuring Rotimi, City Girls, Yo Gotti, and more. Now, YFN Lucci is looking to build onto his momentum going on into the new year with tracks like "Give No F*ck" that has the potential to make its way onto the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart.

The track produced by Ant Chamberlain and Budda Beats stays right in the lane of today's Atlanta trap music scene, featuring a melancholy piano riff, speedy hi-hats, clapping snares, and thunderous bass line. YFN Lucci kicks off the song flawlessly delivering his verse after reciting the song's chorus. Trouble follows up Lucci spitting straight gutter bars aiming at his opposition. The now-veteran emcee Boosie Badazz closes the song with the third verse playfully referencing Tupac to kick off his verse.

Check out YFN Lucci's "Give No F*ck" featuring Boosie Badazz and Trouble in the streaming link below and let us know if you're feeling this joint in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Big grand in my hand and I ain't playin' I don't give a f*ck

Forty Glock, shit, Tupac, b*tch I hit 'em up

Hunnid on the watch, off the jet, I don't give a f*ck

She tryna suck my d*ck for respect, she don't give a f*ck



