mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YFN Lucci Unleashes "HIStory" Ft. Trouble, Rotimi, City Girls & More

Aron A.
December 13, 2019 20:57
228 Views
12
0
CoverCover

HIStory
YFN Lucci

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

YFN Lucci returns with his latest project.


YFN Lucci is officially back in the mix following the release of 650Luc earlier this year. The rapper dropped off his latest project,  HIStory earlier today including 15 tracks and one bonus track. With appearances from Trouble, Derez De'Shon, Clever, Bigga Rankin, YFN Fat, City Girls, and Yo Gotti, clearly he's trying to end 2019 with a bang before heading into the decade.

Peep the project & tracklist below. 


HISTORY TRACKLIST:
1. 7.62
2. Lonely [feat. Bigga Rankin]
3. VVS
4. Are You Wit Me
5. Nasty [feat. Trouble]
6. Thug Holiday
7. Date Night
8. Big Ole [feat. YFN Fat]
9. Sacrifices & Pain [feat. Derez De’Shon]
10. Care Man
11. Let Me Down [feat. Clever]
12. One Day [feat. Trouble]
13. America [feat. Bigga Rankin]
14. Let Me Know [feat. Rotimi]
15. HIStory [feat. Bigga Rankin]

Bonus Track

16. Shake Sumn [feat. City Girls & Yo Gotti

YFN Lucci Bigga Rankin trouble Derez De'Shon City Girls Yo Gotti
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES YFN Lucci Unleashes "HIStory" Ft. Trouble, Rotimi, City Girls & More
12
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject