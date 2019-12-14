YFN Lucci Unleashes "HIStory" Ft. Trouble, Rotimi, City Girls & More

YFN Lucci is officially back in the mix following the release of 650Luc earlier this year. The rapper dropped off his latest project, HIStory earlier today including 15 tracks and one bonus track. With appearances from Trouble, Derez De'Shon, Clever, Bigga Rankin, YFN Fat, City Girls, and Yo Gotti, clearly he's trying to end 2019 with a bang before heading into the decade.

Peep the project & tracklist below.



HISTORY TRACKLIST:

1. 7.62

2. Lonely [feat. Bigga Rankin]

3. VVS

4. Are You Wit Me

5. Nasty [feat. Trouble]

6. Thug Holiday

7. Date Night

8. Big Ole [feat. YFN Fat]

9. Sacrifices & Pain [feat. Derez De’Shon]

10. Care Man

11. Let Me Down [feat. Clever]

12. One Day [feat. Trouble]

13. America [feat. Bigga Rankin]

14. Let Me Know [feat. Rotimi]

15. HIStory [feat. Bigga Rankin]

Bonus Track

16. Shake Sumn [feat. City Girls & Yo Gotti