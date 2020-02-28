YFN Lucci Releases “HIStory, Lost Pages” Feat. Kevin Gates, Trouble & More

Back in December, YFN Lucci released his HIStory mixtape with guest appearances from City Girls, Yo Gotti, Trouble, Rotimi and more. Today, he decides to revisit that very project and add 6 new songs to it, releasing the “Lost Pages” deluxe edition.

The 6 new songs feature guest appearances from Kevin Gates (“True Story”), Trouble, Boosie, & Jackboy among others. Meanwhile, the other 16 songs remain the same.

“We were in such a good place when we made HIStory that we decided to keep it goin.’ We wanted to give everyone the full picture,” said YFN Lucci about the deluxe album.

Out now, fans can stream the project in its entirety via any one of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think!

New Added Songs:

2. Fuck It (Ft. Jackboy)

3. True Story (Ft. Kevin Gates)

4. Freestyle (Ft. Bandhunta Izzy)

5.Give No Fuck (Ft. Boosie Badazz & Trouble)

6. Dec. 23rd

7. Used To t, Part 2