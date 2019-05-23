What is going on right now? This month, there have been so many shootings and arrests reported and it's becoming pretty concerning. AAB Hellabandz lost his life in a shooting over Rolling Loud weekend and YFN Lucci, Yo Gotti, Offset, Young Thug, Waka Flocka, and others all had to dodge bullets after being targets themselves. Just days after his mother's Mercedes Benz G-Wagon was shot up in a drive-by, YFN Lucci was targeted in another shooting. This time, a video was captured of the terrifying event at a music video shoot.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

As reported by HipHopDX, YFN Lucci and Lil Zay Osama were shooting a music video this week when things came to a screeching halt. Out of nowhere, shots started ringing out and people scrambled to reach safety. Lucci and Lil Zay Osama are reportedly safe and so far, no injuries or deaths have been reported. The video being circulated online is very short but it does show people running for cover as Lucci stands on a baseball field.

The report notes that several children were on the set of the music video. A few of them are pictured in the clip. Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the shooting and this ends soon.