Yelawolf & Caskey Enlist DJ Paul For Latest Collaborative Music Video "Open"

Following the announcement last week that Yelawolf and Caskey are joining for a full collaborative album titled Black Sheep, we're now slowly starting to hear what the project will sound like before the scheduled February 19th release date. Following the first single, "Been A Problem," which was released last week, we now have another one that comes with a music video and a feature by Three 6 Mafia legend, DJ Paul.



"Open" is a bit explicit in nature, with all three musicians involved going in about how "open" they can have a girl after, well, you know! The Taysty-produced instrumental is a standout in itself, and the music video adds another element to the mix that gives the whole thing a rocker vibe. Overall though, each emcee meshes well together on this track and makes the upcoming album feel very promising. We're definitely looking forward to hearing the full thing!

Watch the official music video for "Open" by Yelawolf and Caskey featuring DJ Paul below, and be sure to lookout for the Black Sheep album to arrive on February 19th. As always let us know what you think of this collaboration by keeping to all the way 100 down there in the comments section:

Quotable Lyrics:

Cause I am all about that hustle

(can't stop, I'm)

All about the trouble

(and I might just)

Push up on your b*tch

(like I am)

All about that muscle

(I got that)

Mafia inside me

(Three 6 and)

Memphis right beside me

(this ain't no)

Ladder worth you climbing

(no, b*tch, you)

Ain't about to try me

('cause we just)

Double up, double up, triple up, triple up

Jump a motherf**ker like a trampoline

Pour it up, pour it up, in a cup, fill it up

Drink a motherf**ker under the sea