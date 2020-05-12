Collaborative Albums
- ReviewsDrake & 21 Savage "Her Loss" Album ReviewAn entertaining concoction of lust, aggression, messiness, and brilliance, "Her Loss" is an incredible rap album with a subtle nuance looming beneath the surface.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicTy Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create "R&B 'Watch The Throne'" With Joint AlbumThey released their collaborative effort "Cheers to the Best Memories" last week—a project they say they have been sitting on for years.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosYelawolf & Caskey Enlist DJ Paul For Latest Collaborative Music Video "Open"In preparation for their upcoming collaborative album "Black Sheep," Yelawolf & Caskey link up with Three 6 Mafia's own DJ Paul for a new single and video titled "Open."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicJoell Ortiz & KXNG CROOKED Share Tracklist For Joint Project "H.A.R.D."Joell Ortiz & KXNG CROOKED are back with a joint EP that is sure to set the hip hop world ablaze.By Erika Marie