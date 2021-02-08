Yelawolf & Caskey "Been A Problem"

Yelawolf has grabbed Caskey for his new single, entitled "Been A Problem." The track features a hard-knocking instrumental that using trap percussions to really hammer the energy home. The track is accompanied by a music video as well. In the video, Yelawolf and Caskey dawn 80s outfits while they mob around a suburban home.

The video tries to capture this suburban vibe with a dirty twist, but both rappers just seem really out of place in these visuals. However, the single does knock. "Been A Problem" is filled with dope bars and flows, but Caskey really steals the show on this one. Although he hasn't been making the biggest wave these last few years, Caskey reminds us why he's one of the most underrated rappers in the game right now on this one.

Quotable Lyrics

I been on my diamond, pinky ring shit, now check the kingship

And I tatted up the face so I look distinguished

So my enemies know I ain't hidin', get relinquished

Hold my forty-five to loose lips, they love to sink ships

