- MusicBlack Sheep: Where Are They Now?Black Sheep were one of the most popular duos in the golden era of hip hop in the '90s. We're looking at what they've been up to since then.By Paul Barnes
- MusicBlack Sheep Files $750Mil Lawsuit Against UMG Over Unpaid Royalties: ReportThe iconic Hip Hop duo claims Universal Music Group made a "sweetheart deal" with Spotify that robbed artists of royalities.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosYelawolf & Caskey Enlist DJ Paul For Latest Collaborative Music Video "Open"In preparation for their upcoming collaborative album "Black Sheep," Yelawolf & Caskey link up with Three 6 Mafia's own DJ Paul for a new single and video titled "Open."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicYelawolf & Caskey Announce "Black Sheep" Album & TracklistYelawolf and Caskey have revealed the tracklist and album art to their upcoming collaboration album "Black Sheep."By Mitch Findlay