Yeat & Young Thug Are "Outsidë"

Hayley Hynes
February 20, 2022 10:28
Yeat's "2 Alivë" project also includes features from Gunna, Yung Kayo, Ken Car$on, and SeptembersRich.


Earlier this weekend, Yeat unleashed his 20-track record, 2 Alivë, consisting of bangers like "Rackz got më" featuring Gunna, "Narcoticz" featuring Yung Kayo, "Gëek high" featuring Ken Car$on, and "Luh m" featuring SeptembersRich. 

Another super hot collaboration to come from the new arrival is "Outsidë" featuring Young Thug, which comes in at just under four minutes, making it the longest song on Yeat's 2 Alivë.

"Outside (Uh), yeah / Pullin' up in Tonkas, bitch, we learned just how to finesse (Uh) / Big body, got the big Tonk (Tonka) / Turn this shit up, it's my song (Luh crank)," the 21-year-old California native raps at the top of the track before Thugger joins him over the beat later on.

"This the song data definitely going up!" one YouTube user hyped up the track in the comment section. "Gon have trends [and] gon have a video. Have such a happy feel-good summer vibe."

Stream Yeat and Young Thug's "Outsidë" below and let us know if you're feeling it or not.

Quotable Lyrics:

You do diss songs, you get big blazed (Brrt)
I get millions in like six ways (Brrt)
You stay on your toe and it's a big blade
F*ck her with the mask on, she can't see me (Sex) 

