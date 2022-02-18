mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yeat & Gunna Are Getting To The Money On "Rackz Got Me"

Alexander Cole
February 18, 2022 10:36
Image via YeatImage via Yeat
Image via Yeat

Rackz Got Me
Yeat Feat. Gunna

"Rackz Got Me" Is a standout off of his new album "2 Alive."


Yeah has been going on viral on every single social media platform as of late, and as a result, fans have been waiting on his next move. On Friday, he blessed his fans with 20 new songs on the project 2 Alive, which has some pretty massive features throughout the tracklist. One such song is "Rackz Got Me" which features Gunna, who is on a massive run right now.

This song takes a more laid-back approach as both artists spit bars over some hypnotic production. Their respective styles complement each other quite well, and overall, it makes for an enticing song that will please the fanbases of both of these artists.

Let us know what you think, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, I just added up bands for some Rick, I just pulled up on them with the twenty-two fit
Yeah, I just bought me some diamonds from Eliantte and I told him I need 'em to hit
Told 'em it's time for me to find some love and I'm takin' these Percs, I get high as a bitch

Yeat Gunna 2 Alive Rackz Got Me new music new song
