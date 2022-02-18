mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yeat Enlists Young Thug, Gunna, Ken Car$on, & More On "2 Alive"

Alexander Cole
February 18, 2022 10:17
2 Alive
Yeat

Yeat's rise to fame continues with his new album "2 Alive."


Over the last year or so, Yeat has become a viral sensation on TikTok. Songs like "Sorry Bout That," "Get Busy," "Turban," and "Dub" have all been massive successes that continue to get millions of views on YouTube. Now, Yeat is getting attention from some of the biggest artists in hip-hop, and it has allowed him to garner some massive features for his new album 2 Alive which dropped in the early hours of Friday morning.

This 20-track album is filled with bangers that feature Yeat's unique vocal style. Artists like Young Thug, Gunna, Ken Car$on, Yung Kayo, and Septembersrich can be found throughout the tracklist, and it makes for some great songs. Yeat offers up a mix of bangers and chilled-out tracks that truly demonstrate his growth as an artist. He has come a long way since his first project, and this album is a demonstration of that.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Tracklist:

1.  Poppin
2.  Outsidë ft. Young Thug
3.  Rëal six
4.  Nvr again
5.  Luh gëek
6.  Rackz got më ft. Gunna
7.  Doublë
8.  On thä Line
9.  Jus bëtter
10.  Jump
11.  Dnt lië
12.  Rollin
13.  Taliban
14.  Narcoticz ft. Yung Kayo
15.  Call më
16.  Kant dië
17.  Gëek high ft. Ken Car$on
18.  Luh m ft. Septembersrich
19.  Smooktobër
20.  Still countin
