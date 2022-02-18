Yeat Enlists Young Thug, Gunna, Ken Car$on, & More On "2 Alive"

Over the last year or so, Yeat has become a viral sensation on TikTok. Songs like "Sorry Bout That," "Get Busy," "Turban," and "Dub" have all been massive successes that continue to get millions of views on YouTube. Now, Yeat is getting attention from some of the biggest artists in hip-hop, and it has allowed him to garner some massive features for his new album 2 Alive which dropped in the early hours of Friday morning.

This 20-track album is filled with bangers that feature Yeat's unique vocal style. Artists like Young Thug, Gunna, Ken Car$on, Yung Kayo, and Septembersrich can be found throughout the tracklist, and it makes for some great songs. Yeat offers up a mix of bangers and chilled-out tracks that truly demonstrate his growth as an artist. He has come a long way since his first project, and this album is a demonstration of that.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Tracklist:

1. Poppin

3. Rëal six

4. Nvr again

5. Luh gëek

6. Rackz got më ft. Gunna

7. Doublë

8. On thä Line

9. Jus bëtter

10. Jump

11. Dnt lië

12. Rollin

13. Taliban

14. Narcoticz ft. Yung Kayo

15. Call më

16. Kant dië

17. Gëek high ft. Ken Car$on

18. Luh m ft. Septembersrich

19. Smooktobër

20. Still countin