mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YBN Cordae & Pusha T Take A Walk Down Memory Lane On "Nightmares Are Real"

Erika Marie
July 26, 2019 04:16
109 Views
20
0
CoverCover

Nightmares Are Real
YBN Cordae Feat. Pusha T

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
92% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

They revisit their past struggles.


It's been a few hours since 21-year-old rapper YBN Cordae dropped his debut studio album and you've had enough time to give it a few good spins. The young artist proves to be well beyond his years as he's delivered an impressive body of work for his first shot at the big leagues. We've reported on his previously released singles "Bad Idea" with Chance The Rapper"RNP" featuring Anderson .Paak, and "We Gon Make" with Meek Mill, but now we're back with his Pusha T-assisted track "Nightmares Are Real."

The pair exchange verses (one each) about what life was like before the fame and how they came about developing rap careers. The track is about there being no such things as a perfect fairytale, but even if you have to go through the nightmares to get where you are, you shouldn't want to trade it for the world.

Cordae has often been candid about his family struggles as his relatives have dealt with additions or been involved in illegal activities. "I don't even wanna think about it because I know some people are going to say something, but I was just writing what I was inspired by," he told Billboard. "I would just go home, and I'm seeing this sh*t. I just had to put it down on pen and paper. It was like a self-therapeutic measure for me."

Quotable Lyrics

But who's fault is that? Tryna stay all intact
Fightin' all my demons, they be schemin' but I'm crawlin' back
And eventually flyin', lately been mentally cryin'
Niggas resentin' me, I am not for the industry lyin'

YBN Cordae
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  109
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
YBN Cordae Pusha T The Lost Boy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YBN Cordae & Pusha T Take A Walk Down Memory Lane On "Nightmares Are Real"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject