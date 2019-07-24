YBN Cordae is gearing to release his highly anticipated album, The Lost Boythis week. Since emerging in the past year, he's become one of the most promising young rappers in the game. He's received co-signs from Dr. Dre, J. Cole, and more. With all eyes on him right now, he'll surely solidify himself as one of the leading rappers of this generation. He took to the Jimmy Fallon stage last night for his late-night debut where he brought along a friend of his to perform his latest single.

YBN Cordae released his second single off of The Lost Boy yesterday, "RNP" with Anderson .Paak. The two artists took the song for a very special performance on Jimmy Fallon last night. The Roots backed them up before they came through with high energy for there performance while bouncing bars off of each other. The two rappers turned up the stage as if they were playing a Coachella.

The song, which is produced by J. Cole, serves as the second single following the Chance The Rapper-assisted, "Bad Idea." His project is filled with dope collaborations with Pusha T, Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign and more. On the production side of things, Cardiak, MixedByAli, Take A Daytrip, Syd, and a special appearance from the one and only Quincy Jones.

The Lost Boy drops this Friday.