YBN Cordae & Chance The Rapper Get Soulful On "Bad Idea"

Today marks the arrival of YBN Cordae & Chance The Rapper's first official collaboration "Bad Idea," which is set to arrive on his debut album The Lost Boy. With the project arriving in late July, Cordae has offered up his latest peek at what's to come. For those expecting one of his signature bar-fests, Cordae subverts expectations by offering a more reflective take on his come-up. Borrowing an iconic sample, which you may recall from Scarface's "My Block," Cordae paints a vivid tapestry of his life growing up, proving his attention to detail should not go unnoticed.

Speaking with Zane Lowe, Cordae opened up about the soulful song's origin. "I know what I've been through. Everything that I've witnessed, everything that I've been to to act like I don't know myself," he explains. "And that's really essentially what the song is about. It has like good home vibes, good summer vibes, like good nostalgic feeling to it." Be sure to stream the Chance The Rapper-assisted cut now, and keep an eye out for The Lost Boy, coming soon.

Quotable Lyrics

I know the shit you going through this last month

You stressin' as you hittin' on that glass blunt

A n***a prayin' to get lucky like Daft Punk

You can't even stomach the pain, now that's a bad lunch