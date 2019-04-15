The Lost Boy
- MusicCordae Shows Off Classic Mercedes Benz, Says New Album Is "Coming Sooner Than You Think""The Lost Boy" rapper pulled up in a 50-year-old Benz with the scoop on his new album. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicDenzel Curry & Cordae Reflect On Major Album AnniversariesDenzel Curry and Cordae celebrate the anniversaries of their acclaimed albums "TA13OO" and "The Lost Boy" respectively. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYBN Cordae & Anderson .Paak Surprise Crowd At Pre-Grammys Jam SessionYBN Cordae received his first Grammy nominations this year.By Lynn S.
- Music VideosYBN Cordae's "Thanksgiving" Video Shows A Nightmarish Holiday DinnerYBN Cordae's new video follows the story of his "Thanksgiving" bars.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYBN Cordae In Disbelief Over First Grammy NominationThe Found Boy. By Mitch Findlay
- Music21 Savage, Meek Mill, & More Nominated For Best Rap Album At GrammysWho will win the coveted prize?By Alex Zidel
- SportsDoes Ellen DeGeneres Not Know Naomi Osaka Is Dating YBN Cordae?She's taken, Ellen. By Noah C
- MusicYBN Cordae Collects Old $5 Bills To Remind Him To Stay Humble & GratefulNever backward, always forward.By Erika Marie
- GramYBN Cordae Shares Throwback Video Of Himself Spittin' Rhymes As A KidThe boy has skills.By Erika Marie
- ReviewsYBN Cordae "The Lost Boy" ReviewYBN Cordae warned us ahead of time that longevity cannot be placed out of sequence.By Devin Ch
- MusicYBN Cordae Breaks Down Perils Of "Old Head Energy" On Breakfast ClubYBN Cordae asserts himself like a bar-spitting gentleman on The Breakfast Club. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYBN Cordae Links With Ty Dolla $ign For "Way Back Home"You can always go back home. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsYBN Cordae & Pusha T Take A Walk Down Memory Lane On "Nightmares Are Real"They revisit their past struggles.By Erika Marie
- NewsYBN Cordae & Meek Mill Connect For "We Gon Make It"YBN Cordae & Meek Mill deliver some soulful reflection. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYBN Cordae & Anderson .Paak Light Up Jimmy Fallon With "RNP" PerformanceYBN Cordae brings his J. Cole-produced single to late-night TV.By Aron A.
- NewsYBN Cordae Enlists J. Cole & Anderson .Paak For "RNP""The Lost Boy" is officially on the way.By Aron A.
- MusicYBN Cordae's "The Lost Boy" Tracklist Features J. Cole, Meek Mill & MorePusha T, Arin Ray, and Quincy Jones also have credits on the project.By Aron A.
- MusicYBN Cordae Gives Insight Into "The Lost Boy" & Shares His Billionaire DreamsHe said the album has "a lot of soul" and "a lot of folk."By Erika Marie
- MusicYBN Cordae Reveals Release Date & Cover Art For "The Lost Boy"YBN Cordae's debut project is arriving at the end of the month.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYBN Cordae & Chance The Rapper Get Soulful On "Bad Idea"YBN Cordae & Chance The Rapper showcase a refreshing sense of chemistry. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosYBN Cordae Releases Two New Videos For "Have Mercy"YBN Cordae wasn't satisfied with one video so he dropped two.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYBN Cordae Announces Debut Album & Headline Tour DatesYBN Cordae has officially announced his debut album "The Lost Boy."By Alex Zidel