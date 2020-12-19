Buckle up because Iyanna Mayweather is ready to share her life the public. As the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Yaya has been exposed to the finer things in life since she came out of the womb. The 20-year-old has been the subject of controversy in recent years, more so because of her on-again-off-again relationship with NBA YoungBoy. The pair of young lovers are expecting their first child together, and as Yaya edges closer to her due date, the social media star and celebrity spawn has shared a teaser for what looks to be a new series she'll be airing on YouTube.

Weeks ago, Yaya shared a video of herself being filmed and many believed that she would be participating in some sort of reality special. Now that she's revealed that she's ready to detail portions of her life, it will be interesting to see how much of her relationship with YoungBoy—including the stabbing incident with his ex that landed her on the receiving end of some serious charges earlier this year—will make the cutting room floor.

"Life is a beautiful thing. However, we take it for granted every day," Yaya said in the video. "I didn't pick the life that I have. This life chose me. Some people hate me and some people love me, but this is who I really am. I am Iyanna Mayweather and this is my story." Check out the clip below.