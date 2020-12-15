The saga continues, ladies and gentlemen.

Nobody really knows the dynamic between Yaya Mayweather and Youngboy Never Broke Again except for them... and maybe The Shade Room. The spies over at the internet blog have been keeping track of Yaya's social media activity, noticing that the socialite was posted up with a mystery man, who was playing with her ear romantically. Funny enough though, people don't believe the man in the video is Youngboy, but obviously, it's impossible to tell because we only see a hand. Still, the song being played in the background could be indicative of some petty business from Yaya, who could be sending subliminal messages to her longtime boyfriend.

Yaya was turning up at home to some Yung Bleu and Drake, bumping "You're Mines Still" and highlighting the following lyrics: "Don't go build no life without me cause you're mines still".

Considering the fact that Youngboy Never Broke Again has been showing off his alleged new girlfriend on the 'Gram, those lyrics are very much applicable to the woman who he once referred to as his wife, who is also currently pregnant with his child. Do you think Yaya was sending a subliminal message?

Yaya Mayweather is seemingly pretty close to her baby's due date. We will keep you posted on any updates on her pregnancy.