Young love is a fickle thing, and as tumultuous as NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather's romance has been, they seem to gravitate toward one another. The young rapper has quickly developed a reputation as a bit of a playboy, and the women in his life are like a revolving door. The father of five—children that he's had with four different women—is reportedly at the center of a case involving Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Yaya Mayweather. The 19-year-old was arrested earlier this year for stabbing the mother of one of YoungBoy's children, and it looks as if she's still dedicated to the rapper.

Just last month, NBA YoungBoy seemed to have moved on to another girl, and the viral clip was rumored to be the reason why Yaya deleted her Instagram. She's back in action because she shared a photo to her Instagram Story of herself enjoying a nice summer day while wearing her NBA YoungBoy slides.

Some have called the young couple's relationship "toxic," but that hasn't stopped the two from pressing forward. Meanwhile, the status of Yaya's court case is unclear. It was previously reported that if found guilty of stabbing YoungBoy's baby mama, Yaya could face decades in prison.