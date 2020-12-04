As the world has been under lockdown due to the pandemic, NBA YoungBoy has been making babies. On Thanksgiving, the 21-year-old rapper reportedly welcomed his sixth child into the world, this time with a woman named Drea Symone. She shared a photo of the newborn's hand with a loving message that didn't mention the father of the child. Floyd Mayweather's 20-year-old daughter Yaya Mayweather is due to give birth to YoungBoy's son soon, and after keeping her pregnancy away from the public for months, the celebrity kid has been sharing more about her growing baby bump in recent weeks.

As the impending birth of his seventh kid looms, NBA YoungBoy has remained silent about becoming a father for the sixth and seventh time. On the heels of reports that Drea Symone has given birth, Yaya—who was arrested earlier this year for allegedly stabbing Lapattra Jacobs, another of NBA YoungBoy's baby mamas—took to her Instagram to post a video of herself singing along to Keyshia Cole's 2012 single "Enough of No Love."

"I admit that you almost had me / I admit I was almost crazy / Had me thinkin' 'bout callin' that b*tch at night," Yaya mouths along to the track. "And let her know where she can come and meet me / But it's cool, I'mma be a lady / She thinks she cute but she don't phase me." Some people believe that Yaya was sending subliminal shots to NBA YoungBoy as he was just posted up with his latest girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle just yesterday. Yaya has always remained dedicated to the rapper, but it doesn't look like he's ready to settle down.

